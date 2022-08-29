CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,220 shares of company stock valued at $170,086. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSP Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSP’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

