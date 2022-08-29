CUDOS Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $282,958.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

Buying and Selling CUDOS

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars.

