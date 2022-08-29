Curio Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Curio has a market cap of $78,553.92 and $89.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded up 139.1% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
