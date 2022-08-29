CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 217% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $822,668.95 and $10.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00257620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030402 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

