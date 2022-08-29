CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Summit Insights dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.