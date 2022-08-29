CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Summit Insights dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

