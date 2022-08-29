Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.64

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.
In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
