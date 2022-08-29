D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $77,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
