D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,933 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

