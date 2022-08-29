D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after buying an additional 688,757 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

