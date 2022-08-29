D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $101.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,711 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.34% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $101,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,985. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

