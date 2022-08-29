D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $505.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.60% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $505,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $95,692,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 518,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

