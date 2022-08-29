D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $52.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $52,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.07. 854,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.