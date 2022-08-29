D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $369.68. 170,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

