D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.36. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.