D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $20,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.33.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

