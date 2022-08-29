DAO Maker Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $158.87 million and $6.06 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.83 or 0.02816401 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 90,713,481 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, "After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. "

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

