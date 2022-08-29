Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 5,374 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,202. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.