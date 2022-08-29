Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 11,586 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.16.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.