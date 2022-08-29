Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

