Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $228.81. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

