Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 42.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,597,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $3,898,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.35. 263,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,319,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.