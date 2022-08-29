Davidson Investment Advisors Has $16.09 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.93. 11,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.00. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

