Davidson Investment Advisors Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.75. 16,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

