DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DTEA stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.69.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.