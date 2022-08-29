Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.15. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 2,074 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

