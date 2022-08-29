DeGate (DG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. DeGate has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $15,261.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

