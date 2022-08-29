Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
