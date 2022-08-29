Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.