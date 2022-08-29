DePay (DEPAY) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $420,348.60 and $383.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00818035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.