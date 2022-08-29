DePay (DEPAY) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $420,348.60 and $383.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00818035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DePay
