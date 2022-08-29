Depth Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Depth Token has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $22,599.77 and approximately $44.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.