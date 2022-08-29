Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $130,594.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,697,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,398,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

