Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.0 %

AT1 opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

