Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

