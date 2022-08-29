Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $52.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,150,000.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

