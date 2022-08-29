Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $255.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.83. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.