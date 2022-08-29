Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 2.2 %

DBOEY traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

