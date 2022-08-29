Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $69.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. 178,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,669,095. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $13,215,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

