DEXTools Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $231,868.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,400,109 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

