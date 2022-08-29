dForce (DF) Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

dForce (DF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. dForce has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 432,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

