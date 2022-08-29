DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €24.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($25.20) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

DIC Asset Trading Down 2.5 %

ETR DIC opened at €10.28 ($10.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.75. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.69 ($9.89) and a twelve month high of €16.19 ($16.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $854.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

