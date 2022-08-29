Digital Reserve Currency Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $301.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $254,794.42 and $301.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00208447 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

