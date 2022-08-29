DigitalBits Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $339,694.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00232520 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001406 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00451107 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.