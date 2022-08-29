Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $14.36 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $784,586.07 and $122.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.36 or 0.00071030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

