Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,940 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Diploma Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,554 ($30.86) on Monday. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,328.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,512.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.73.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

