disBalancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,623.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $425,053.87 and $54,623.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.02828902 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00820539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,421,952 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
