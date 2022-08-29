DMScript Price Reaches $0.0002 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $19,837.44 and $39.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00818035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

