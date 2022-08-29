DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.43 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

