DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,529.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $280,529.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.33 or 0.02825824 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821799 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,129,897 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.