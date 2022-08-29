Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.92.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$81.25. 190,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,517. Dollarama has a one year low of C$53.39 and a one year high of C$83.44. The company has a market cap of C$23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.55.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.