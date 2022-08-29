Downer EDI Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Downer EDI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Grant Fenn 318,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

