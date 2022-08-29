Draken (DRK) Trading 47.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Draken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Draken has a total market capitalization of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004846 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00646219 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00192220 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken Profile

Draken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

